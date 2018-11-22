Erweiterte Funktionen

Pembina Pipeline - XFRA KORREKTUR: DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2018




21.11.18 14:26
Das folgende Instrument wird am 22.11.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der EX-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 22.11.2018.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

Mnemonic ISIN Name
P5P CA7063271034 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,15 $ 33,58 $ -0,43 $ -1,28% 21.11./16:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7063271034 A1C563 36,99 $ 29,28 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,52 € 0,00%  20.11.18
Stuttgart 29,58 € +0,27%  12:05
Düsseldorf 29,49 € +0,24%  15:35
Frankfurt 29,61 € 0,00%  15:38
Berlin 29,54 € -0,30%  08:09
NYSE 33,15 $ -1,28%  16:12
