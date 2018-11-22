Erweiterte Funktionen
Pembina Pipeline - XFRA KORREKTUR: DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.11.2018 2
21.11.18 14:26
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird am 22.11.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der EX-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 22.11.2018.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
Mnemonic ISIN Name
P5P CA7063271034 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,15 $
|33,58 $
|-0,43 $
|-1,28%
|21.11./16:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7063271034
|A1C563
|36,99 $
|29,28 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,52 €
|0,00%
|20.11.18
|Stuttgart
|29,58 €
|+0,27%
|12:05
|Düsseldorf
|29,49 €
|+0,24%
|15:35
|Frankfurt
|29,61 €
|0,00%
|15:38
|Berlin
|29,54 €
|-0,30%
|08:09
|NYSE
|33,15 $
|-1,28%
|16:12
= Realtime
