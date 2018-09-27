Erweiterte Funktionen
Keppel Corporation - XFRA KEP1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
27.09.18 07:37
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
KEPPEL CORP. SUB. SD-,25 KEP1 SG1U68934629 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,56 €
|4,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.09./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1U68934629
|A0ML07
|5,45 €
|3,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,25 €
|0,00%
|20.09.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,10 $
|+6,25%
|21.09.18
|München
|4,44 €
|+0,45%
|08:08
|Berlin
|4,44 €
|+0,45%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|4,34 €
|0,00%
|26.09.18
|Frankfurt
|4,34 €
|0,00%
|26.09.18
|Hamburg
|4,43 €
|0,00%
|26.09.18
|Stuttgart
|4,56 €
|0,00%
|26.09.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
