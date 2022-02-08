Erweiterte Funktionen



Central African Gold - XFRA : ISIN Change




08.02.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA1523761098 Central African Gold Inc. 08.02.2022 CA00833F1099 Central African Gold Inc. 09.02.2022 Tausch 1:1

Aktuell
Superreiche setzen auf Atomkraft - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 mit sensationeller Übernahme

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,072 € 0,0745 € -0,0025 € -3,36% 08.02./18:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1523761098 A2QB28 0,19 € 0,054 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,072 € -3,36%  13:05
Frankfurt 0,0485 € +94,00%  07.02.22
Berlin 0,0985 € +32,21%  18:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0903 $ +19,92%  31.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...