Erweiterte Funktionen
Central African Gold - XFRA : ISIN Change
08.02.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA1523761098 Central African Gold Inc. 08.02.2022 CA00833F1099 Central African Gold Inc. 09.02.2022 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,072 €
|0,0745 €
|-0,0025 €
|-3,36%
|08.02./18:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1523761098
|A2QB28
|0,19 €
|0,054 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,072 €
|-3,36%
|13:05
|Frankfurt
|0,0485 €
|+94,00%
|07.02.22
|Berlin
|0,0985 €
|+32,21%
|18:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0903 $
|+19,92%
|31.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.