Erweiterte Funktionen
IM EXPLORATION INC. - XFRA : ISIN Change
08.10.21 16:52
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA44970J1021 IM Exploration Inc. 08.10.2021 CA9616821018 IM Exploration Inc. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000HWK1 Hawkstone Mining Limited 08.10.2021 AU0000179640 Hawkstone Mining Limited 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA74622J1012 Pure Extraction Corp. 08.10.2021 CA32057N1042 Pure Extraction Corp. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000VXR5 Develop Global Ltd. 08.10.2021 AU0000179707 Develop Global Ltd. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 US98422L1070 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. 08.10.2021 US98422E1038 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0725 €
|0,0725 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.10./00:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA44970J1021
|A2PLJU
|0,12 €
|0,068 €
Werte im Artikel
2,00
+1,52%
0,34
0,00%
0,021
0,00%
0,073
0,00%
2,15
-2,50%
0,97
-3,50%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0725 €
|0,00%
|06.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.