Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA44970J1021 IM Exploration Inc. 08.10.2021 CA9616821018 IM Exploration Inc. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000HWK1 Hawkstone Mining Limited 08.10.2021 AU0000179640 Hawkstone Mining Limited 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA74622J1012 Pure Extraction Corp. 08.10.2021 CA32057N1042 Pure Extraction Corp. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000VXR5 Develop Global Ltd. 08.10.2021 AU0000179707 Develop Global Ltd. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1 US98422L1070 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. 08.10.2021 US98422E1038 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. 11.10.2021 Tausch 1:1