TRINITY EXP.+PROD. - XFRA : ISIN Change
18.06.21 16:41
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen KYG988472083 Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd 18.06.2021 US9884971030 Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. 21.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000RMP0 Future Metals NL 18.06.2021 AU0000157745 Future Metals NL 21.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 GB00B8JG4R91 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC 18.06.2021 GB00BN7CJ686 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC 21.06.2021 Tausch 10:1 CA64913V1031 New Wave Holdings Corp. 18.06.2021 CA64913V4001 New Wave Holdings Corp. 21.06.2021 Tausch 20:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,182 €
|0,182 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.06./17:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B8JG4R91
|A1JQQH
|0,20 €
|0,065 €
