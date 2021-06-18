Erweiterte Funktionen



18.06.21 16:41
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen KYG988472083 Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd 18.06.2021 US9884971030 Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. 21.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 AU000000RMP0 Future Metals NL 18.06.2021 AU0000157745 Future Metals NL 21.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 GB00B8JG4R91 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC 18.06.2021 GB00BN7CJ686 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC 21.06.2021 Tausch 10:1 CA64913V1031 New Wave Holdings Corp. 18.06.2021 CA64913V4001 New Wave Holdings Corp. 21.06.2021 Tausch 20:1

