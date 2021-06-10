Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF-Nr. CA92202K2074 Vangold Mining Corp. 10.06.2021 CA40066W1068 Vangold Mining Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7827 CA92767A1075 Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. 10.06.2021 CA38238W1032 Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7626 CA38018L1031 Go Metals Corp. 10.06.2021 CA38018L2021 Go Metals Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 15:1 7814 CA36270E1060 Gaia Metals Corp. 10.06.2021 CA70337R1073 Gaia Metals Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 3:1 7827 US21074G1013 Contact Gold Corp. 10.06.2021 CA21074F1036 Contact Gold Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7881