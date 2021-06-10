Erweiterte Funktionen
Contact Gold - XFRA : ISIN Change
10.06.21 16:40
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF-Nr. CA92202K2074 Vangold Mining Corp. 10.06.2021 CA40066W1068 Vangold Mining Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7827 CA92767A1075 Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. 10.06.2021 CA38238W1032 Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7626 CA38018L1031 Go Metals Corp. 10.06.2021 CA38018L2021 Go Metals Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 15:1 7814 CA36270E1060 Gaia Metals Corp. 10.06.2021 CA70337R1073 Gaia Metals Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 3:1 7827 US21074G1013 Contact Gold Corp. 10.06.2021 CA21074F1036 Contact Gold Corp. 11.06.2021 Tausch 1:1 7881
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0745 $
|0,0825 $
|-0,008 $
|-9,70%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21074G1013
|A2DTJL
|0,20 $
|0,070 $
0,053
+14,13%
0,52
-0,02%
2,37
-2,87%
0,025
-7,55%
0,075
-9,70%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0415 €
|0,00%
|08.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0745 $
|-9,70%
|15:53
= Realtime
