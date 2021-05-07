Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GG00BMVHP751 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd 07.05.2021 GG00BNDMJP11 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd 10.05.2021 Tausch 100:83,65 CA98959W1041 Zinc One Resources Inc. 07.05.2021 CA98959W2031 Zinc One Resources Inc. 10.05.2021 Tausch 100:1 US5020743051 LM Funding America Inc. 07.05.2021 US5020744042 LM Funding America Inc. 10.05.2021 Tausch 5:1