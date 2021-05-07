Erweiterte Funktionen



River and Mercantile UK Micro . - XFRA : ISIN Change




07.05.21 16:38
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen GG00BMVHP751 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd 07.05.2021 GG00BNDMJP11 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd 10.05.2021 Tausch 100:83,65 CA98959W1041 Zinc One Resources Inc. 07.05.2021 CA98959W2031 Zinc One Resources Inc. 10.05.2021 Tausch 100:1 US5020743051 LM Funding America Inc. 07.05.2021 US5020744042 LM Funding America Inc. 10.05.2021 Tausch 5:1

Aktuell
Erstklassige 1,35% Lithium - Neuer 505% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,52 € 3,56 € -0,04 € -1,12% 07.05./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BMVHP751 A2QQL3 3,70 € 1,31 €
Werte im Artikel
4,63 plus
+21,97%
0,011 plus
0,00%
3,52 minus
-1,12%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,52 € -0,56%  08:12
Frankfurt 3,52 € -1,12%  08:02
Berlin 3,52 € -1,12%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.054% Blockchain Hot Stock startet Ethereum-Wettbewerber. 1.867 mal schneller und 50.610 mal günstiger als Ethereum ($ETH)

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...