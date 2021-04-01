Erweiterte Funktionen



01.04.21
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkunge US13739U2033 Cancer Genetics Inc. 01.04.2021 US92942V1098 Cancer Genetics Inc. 06.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 US8433951048 Southern Nat.Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 01.04.2021 US74167B1098 Southern Nat.Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 06.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA60841W1068 Mojave Brands Inc. 01.04.2021 CA6083841032 Mojave Brands Inc. 06.04.2021 Tausch 25:1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0075 € 0,01 € -0,0025 € -25,00% 01.04./17:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA60841W1068 A2PMWN 0,038 € 0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
15,09 plus
+1,82%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
4,61 minus
-2,33%
0,0075 minus
-25,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,012 € +20,00%  08:03
München 0,013 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,0075 € -25,00%  17:32
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...