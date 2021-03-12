Erweiterte Funktionen



12.03.21 17:41
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US5237681094 Lee Enterprises Inc. 12.03.2021 US5237684064 Lee Enterprises Inc. 15.03.2021 Tausch 10:1 CA75686Y4058 Red Pine Exploration Inc. 12.03.2021 CA75686Y7028 Red Pine Exploration Inc. 15.03.2021 Tausch 10:1 CA05337L1067 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. 12.03.2021 CA05337L3048 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. 15.03.2021 Tausch 500:1

