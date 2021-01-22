Erweiterte Funktionen
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US7051631031 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 22.01.2021 US4652461066 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1 US1567001060 Lumen Technologies Inc. 22.01.2021 US5502411037 Lumen Technologies Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA75745T1084 Global Wellness Strategies Inc. 22.01.2021 CA3794281053 Global Wellness Strategies Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 4:1 KYG671451055 Oaktree Acquistion Corp. 22.01.2021 US4330001060 Hims & Hers Health Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,38 $
|16,92 $
|- $
|0,00%
|20.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG671451055
|A2PY2X
|18,78 $
|9,40 $
25,75
+18,88%
17,33
+0,41%
-
0,00%
15,41
-0,13%
11,08
-0,14%
16,38
-3,19%
0,027
-11,48%
