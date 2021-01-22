Erweiterte Funktionen



22.01.21 17:50
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US7051631031 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 22.01.2021 US4652461066 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1 US1567001060 Lumen Technologies Inc. 22.01.2021 US5502411037 Lumen Technologies Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA75745T1084 Global Wellness Strategies Inc. 22.01.2021 CA3794281053 Global Wellness Strategies Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 4:1 KYG671451055 Oaktree Acquistion Corp. 22.01.2021 US4330001060 Hims & Hers Health Inc. 25.01.2021 Tausch 1:1

