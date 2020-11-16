Erweiterte Funktionen
Axovant Gene Therapies - XFRA : ISIN Change
16.11.20 17:44
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA62890N1024 NG Energy International Corp. 16.11.2020 CA62931J1021 NG Energy International Corp. 17.11.2020 Tausch 1:1 BMG0750W2037 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 16.11.2020 US8293991043 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 17.11.2020 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,10 $
|2,15 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0750W2037
|A2PJ4V
|6,11 $
|1,42 $
0,68
+6,15%
2,21
+3,27%
2,10
-2,33%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,81 €
|+1,12%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|1,79 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|München
|1,79 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|Stuttgart
|1,77 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|Berlin
|1,79 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|1,76 €
|-1,12%
|13.11.20
|AMEX
|2,09 $
|-1,88%
|12.11.20
|Nasdaq
|2,10 $
|-2,33%
|12.11.20
|NYSE
|2,09 $
|-2,34%
|12.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
