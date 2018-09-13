Erweiterte Funktionen
IntelliPharmaCeutics - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
13.09.18 16:21
ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US0187723012 Alliance One International
Inc. 13.09.2018 US74737V1061 Alliance One International
Inc. 14.09.2018 Tausch 1:1
CA4581731011 IntelliPharmaCeutics International
Inc. 13.09.2018 CA4581733090 IntelliPharmaCeutics International
Inc. 14.09.2018 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,355 $
|0,3445 $
|0,0105 $
|+3,05%
|13.09./18:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4581731011
|A0YC7P
|1,25 $
|0,23 $
20,96
+41,91%
0,36
+3,05%
22,37
+2,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,308 €
|+4,05%
|16:14
|Nasdaq
|0,355 $
|+3,05%
|18:56
|Stuttgart
|0,292 €
|+1,39%
|18:50
|Frankfurt
|0,247 €
|+1,23%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,247 €
|+0,82%
|08:08
= Realtime
