Erweiterte Funktionen



UNITED LITHIUM CORP. - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




21.08.18 16:06
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
KYG211511087 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Ltd. 21.08.2018 KYG211511160 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Ltd. 22.08.2018 Tausch 1:2
CA9107961018 United Battery Metals Corp. 21.08.2018 CA9095801028 United
Battery Metals Corp. 22.08.2018 Tausch 1:1


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Resultate von bis zu 314 g/t Gold - Kursfeuerwerk
Neuer Gold Hot Stock 2018 nach 2.100% und 6.575%

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,465 € 0,465 € -   € 0,00% 21.08./05:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9107961018 A2JAWG 0,49 € 0,31 €
Werte im Artikel
0,45 plus
+6,97%
0,47 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,465 € 0,00%  17.08.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nächster Riesendeal von Blockchain-Stars nach 2.982%. Bester neuer Blockchain Hot Stock 2018 Blockchain Foundry

Blockchain Foundry Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...