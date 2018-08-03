Erweiterte Funktionen



Orthofix International - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




03.08.18 16:23
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
ANN6748L1027 Orthofix International N.V. 03.08.2018 US68752M1080 Orthofix
Medical Inc. 06.08.2018 Tausch 1:1


Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - 144 g/t Gold - Kursfeuerwerk
Gold Hot Stock 2018 nach 2.100% und 6.575%

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,26 $ 61,49 $ -1,23 $ -2,00% 03.08./18:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ANN6748L1027 889410 61,86 $ 42,75 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 51,25 € 0,00%  31.07.18
München 51,25 € 0,00%  02.08.18
Nasdaq 60,26 $ -2,00%  18:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - 144 g/t Gold - Kursfeuerwerk. Gold Hot Stock 2018 nach 2.100% und 6.575%

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 ORTHOFIX dann mal rein da fi. 28.09.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...