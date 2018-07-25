Erweiterte Funktionen



25.07.18 16:11
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US42327L2007 Helios and Matheson Analytics
Inc. 25.07.2018 US42327L3096 Helios and Matheson Analytics
Inc. 26.07.2018 Tausch 250:1
IM00B1GJR404 Terra Capital PLC 25.07.2018 IM00BD3D1V47 Terra Capital
PLC 26.07.2018 Tausch 1:1


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,02 $ 1,03 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.07./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IM00B1GJR404 A0LE2Q 1,03 $ 0,91 $
Werte im Artikel
1,02 minus
-0,97%
13,25 minus
-37,65%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,882 € -0,34%  08:20
Berlin 0,858 € -0,58%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,02 $ -0,97%  16.07.18
