Erweiterte Funktionen
Terra Capital - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
25.07.18 16:11
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US42327L2007 Helios and Matheson Analytics
Inc. 25.07.2018 US42327L3096 Helios and Matheson Analytics
Inc. 26.07.2018 Tausch 250:1
IM00B1GJR404 Terra Capital PLC 25.07.2018 IM00BD3D1V47 Terra Capital
PLC 26.07.2018 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,02 $
|1,03 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.07./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00B1GJR404
|A0LE2Q
|1,03 $
|0,91 $
Werte im Artikel
1,02
-0,97%
13,25
-37,65%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,882 €
|-0,34%
|08:20
|Berlin
|0,858 €
|-0,58%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,02 $
|-0,97%
|16.07.18
= Realtime
