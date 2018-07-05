Erweiterte Funktionen
Pelangio Exploration - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
05.07.18 16:08
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA1352741088 Quebec Precious Metals Corp. 05.07.2018 CA7481401007 Quebec
Precious Metals Corp. 06.07.2018 Tausch 1:0,240385
CA7056461071 Pelangio Exploration Inc. 05.07.2018 CA7056465031 Pelangio
Exploration Inc. 06.07.2018 Tausch 10:1
