Geologix Explorations - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
27.06.18 16:34
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA3719391094 Geologix Explorations Inc. 27.06.2018 CA92026G1019 Geologix
Explorations Inc. 28.06.2018 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,021 $
|0,0209 $
|0,0001 $
|+0,48%
|27.06./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA3719391094
|A0CAFW
|0,070 $
|0,0090 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,011 €
|0,00%
|28.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,021 $
|+0,48%
|15:30
|Frankfurt
|0,012 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|München
|0,013 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|16:42
|Berlin
|0,012 €
|0,00%
|08:08
= Realtime
