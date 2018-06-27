Erweiterte Funktionen



Geologix Explorations - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




27.06.18 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA3719391094 Geologix Explorations Inc. 27.06.2018 CA92026G1019 Geologix
Explorations Inc. 28.06.2018 Tausch 10:1


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,021 $ 0,0209 $ 0,0001 $ +0,48% 27.06./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA3719391094 A0CAFW 0,070 $ 0,0090 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,011 € 0,00%  28.05.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,021 $ +0,48%  15:30
Frankfurt 0,012 € 0,00%  08:00
München 0,013 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 0,01 € 0,00%  16:42
Berlin 0,012 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 GEOLOGIX EXPLORATION = G. 02.05.18
