Instrument - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
21.05.18 19:41
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
TH0122B10Z13 KCE Electronics PCL 21.05.2018 TH0122C10Z12 KCE
Electronics PCL 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:2
AU000000MZM0 Element 25 Ltd. 21.05.2018 AU0000012098 Element 25
Ltd. 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:1
CA8609031031 CellCube Energy Storage Systems
Inc. 21.05.2018 CA15116L1022 CellCube Energy Storage Systems
Inc. 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:1
