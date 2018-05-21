Erweiterte Funktionen

21.05.18 19:41
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
TH0122B10Z13 KCE Electronics PCL 21.05.2018 TH0122C10Z12 KCE
Electronics PCL 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:2
AU000000MZM0 Element 25 Ltd. 21.05.2018 AU0000012098 Element 25
Ltd. 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:1
CA8609031031 CellCube Energy Storage Systems
Inc. 21.05.2018 CA15116L1022 CellCube Energy Storage Systems
Inc. 22.05.2018 Tausch 1:1


