Erweiterte Funktionen
Real Industry - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
11.05.18 16:32
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem:
GB0032654641 Polemos PLC 11.05.2018 GB00BZ1MJW42 Polemos
PLC 14.05.2018 Tausch 100:1
US0909111082 BioLase Inc. 11.05.2018 US0909112072 BioLase
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 5:1
AU000000ACU7 Activistic Ltd. 11.05.2018 AU0000010324 Activistic
Ltd. 14.05.2018 Tausch 1:1
US75601W1045 Elah Holdings Inc. 11.05.2018 US28413L1052 Elah Holdings
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 200:1
CA45254B1031 IMV Inc. 11.05.2018 CA44974L1031 IMV
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 3,2:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,278 €
|0,277 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.05./12:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US75601W1045
|A14UCK
|3,06 €
|0,16 €
Werte im Artikel
1,67
+4,08%
1,63
+2,60%
0,28
+0,36%
-
-
0,00050
0,00%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
