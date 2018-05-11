Erweiterte Funktionen



11.05.18 16:32
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem:
GB0032654641 Polemos PLC 11.05.2018 GB00BZ1MJW42 Polemos
PLC 14.05.2018 Tausch 100:1
US0909111082 BioLase Inc. 11.05.2018 US0909112072 BioLase
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 5:1
AU000000ACU7 Activistic Ltd. 11.05.2018 AU0000010324 Activistic
Ltd. 14.05.2018 Tausch 1:1
US75601W1045 Elah Holdings Inc. 11.05.2018 US28413L1052 Elah Holdings
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 200:1
CA45254B1031 IMV Inc. 11.05.2018 CA44974L1031 IMV
Inc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 3,2:1


