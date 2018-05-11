Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem:GB0032654641 Polemos PLC 11.05.2018 GB00BZ1MJW42 PolemosPLC 14.05.2018 Tausch 100:1US0909111082 BioLase Inc. 11.05.2018 US0909112072 BioLaseInc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 5:1AU000000ACU7 Activistic Ltd. 11.05.2018 AU0000010324 ActivisticLtd. 14.05.2018 Tausch 1:1US75601W1045 Elah Holdings Inc. 11.05.2018 US28413L1052 Elah HoldingsInc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 200:1CA45254B1031 IMV Inc. 11.05.2018 CA44974L1031 IMVInc. 14.05.2018 Tausch 3,2:1