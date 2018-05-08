Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem:CA70325F1071 Patient Home MonitoringCorp. 07.05.2018 CA74365L1076 Patient Home MonitoringCorp. 09.05.2018 Tausch 1:1CA60743K3091 Mobio Technologies Inc. 08.05.2018 CA60743K4081 MobioTechnologies Inc. 09.05.2018 Tausch 2:1SE0006886750 Atlas Copco AB 08.05.2018 SE0011166610 Atlas CopcoAB 09.05.2018 Tausch 1:1US88337K1043 The9 Ltd. 08.05.2018 US88337K2033 The9Ltd. 09.05.2018 Tausch 3:1SE0006886768 Atlas Copco AB 08.05.2018 SE0011166628 Atlas CopcoAB 09.05.2018 Tausch 1:1CA1353061080 Zincx Resources Corp. 08.05.2018 CA98959V1067 ZincxResources Corp. 09.05.2018 Tausch 1:1