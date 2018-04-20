Erweiterte Funktionen
Atossa Genetics - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
20.04.18 17:07
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US04962H2094 Atossa Genetics Inc. 20.04.2018 US04962H5063 Atossa
Genetics Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 12:1
CA87957T1066 Telferscot Resources
Inc. 20.04.2018 CA1377991023 Telferscot Resources
Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 200:1
CA34416M1086 Focus Ventures Ltd. 20.04.2018 CA22729L1076 Focus Ventures
Ltd. 23.04.2018 Tausch 4:1
CA70162N2059 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Inc. 20.04.2018 CA45250F1080 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,5631 $
|4,3644 $
|-0,8013 $
|-18,36%
|20.04./19:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US04962H2094
|A2AQWY
|4,29 $
|0,22 $
0,0070
0,00%
0,035
0,00%
0,10
0,00%
3,56
-18,36%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,312 €
|0,00%
|19.04.18
|Stuttgart
|0,292 €
|+0,34%
|19.04.18
|Frankfurt
|0,28 €
|0,00%
|19.04.18
|München
|0,371 €
|0,00%
|19.04.18
|Nasdaq
|3,5631 $
|-18,36%
|19:40
= Realtime
