Atossa Genetics - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




20.04.18 17:07
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US04962H2094 Atossa Genetics Inc. 20.04.2018 US04962H5063 Atossa
Genetics Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 12:1
CA87957T1066 Telferscot Resources
Inc. 20.04.2018 CA1377991023 Telferscot Resources
Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 200:1
CA34416M1086 Focus Ventures Ltd. 20.04.2018 CA22729L1076 Focus Ventures
Ltd. 23.04.2018 Tausch 4:1
CA70162N2059 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Inc. 20.04.2018 CA45250F1080 iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 1:1


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,5631 $ 4,3644 $ -0,8013 $ -18,36% 20.04./19:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US04962H2094 A2AQWY 4,29 $ 0,22 $
Werte im Artikel
0,0070 plus
0,00%
0,035 plus
0,00%
0,10 plus
0,00%
3,56 minus
-18,36%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,312 € 0,00%  19.04.18
Stuttgart 0,292 € +0,34%  19.04.18
Frankfurt 0,28 € 0,00%  19.04.18
München 0,371 € 0,00%  19.04.18
Nasdaq 3,5631 $ -18,36%  19:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
