Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenUS04962H2094 Atossa Genetics Inc. 20.04.2018 US04962H5063 AtossaGenetics Inc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 12:1CA87957T1066 Telferscot ResourcesInc. 20.04.2018 CA1377991023 Telferscot ResourcesInc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 200:1CA34416M1086 Focus Ventures Ltd. 20.04.2018 CA22729L1076 Focus VenturesLtd. 23.04.2018 Tausch 4:1CA70162N2059 iMining Blockchain and CryptocurrencyInc. 20.04.2018 CA45250F1080 iMining Blockchain and CryptocurrencyInc. 23.04.2018 Tausch 1:1