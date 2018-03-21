Erweiterte Funktionen
China Cord Blood - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
21.03.18 16:24
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US06846N1046 Bill Barrett Corp. 21.03.2018 US43114K1088 HighPoint
Resources Corp. 22.03.2018 Tausch 1:1
KYG211071009 Global Cord Blood Corp. 21.03.2018 KYG393421030 Global Cord
Blood Corp. 22.03.2018 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,8035 $
|11,41 $
|0,3935 $
|+3,45%
|21.03./18:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG211071009
|A0YH7S
|14,95 $
|5,06 $
