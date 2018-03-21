Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.18 16:24
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US06846N1046 Bill Barrett Corp. 21.03.2018 US43114K1088 HighPoint
Resources Corp. 22.03.2018 Tausch 1:1
KYG211071009 Global Cord Blood Corp. 21.03.2018 KYG393421030 Global Cord
Blood Corp. 22.03.2018 Tausch 1:1


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,8035 $ 11,41 $ 0,3935 $ +3,45% 21.03./18:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG211071009 A0YH7S 14,95 $ 5,06 $
Werte im Artikel
11,80 plus
+3,45%
5,28 plus
+1,64%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 11,8035 $ +3,45%  18:03
Frankfurt 8,94 € +2,29%  09:07
Stuttgart 9,07 € +0,22%  09:50
