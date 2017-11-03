Erweiterte Funktionen

Delcath Systems - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




03.11.17 16:20
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA0534981018 Avanti Energy Inc. 03.11.2017 CA0534983097 Avanti Energy
Inc. 06.11.2017 Tausch 10:1
US24661P5008 Delcath Systems Inc. 03.11.2017 US24661P6097 Delcath
Systems Inc. 06.11.2017 Tausch 1:0,0029


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,021 € 0,035 € -0,014 € -40,00% 03.11./21:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US24661P5008 A2AP0C 2,20 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,021 € -40,00%  03.11.17
Frankfurt 0,03 € +15,38%  03.11.17
Stuttgart 0,03 € +3,45%  03.11.17
Berlin 0,023 € 0,00%  03.11.17
  = Realtime
