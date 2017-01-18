Erweiterte Funktionen
Noble Mineral Exploration - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
18.01.17 16:31
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA80410K1012 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 18.01.2017 CA80412L1076 Saturn Oil &
Gas Inc. 19.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
CA65505T1093 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 18.01.2017 CA65505T2083 Noble
Mineral Exploration Inc. 19.01.2017 Tausch 5:1
US78388J1060 SBA Communications Corp. 18.01.2017 US78410G1040 SBA
Communications Corp. [new] 19.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
BMG4953J1348 IR Resources Ltd. 18.01.2017 BMG4953J1595 IR Resources
Ltd. 19.01.2017 Tausch 5:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0065 $
|0,0035 $
|- $
|0,00%
|18.01./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65505T1093
|A1JU04
|0,022 $
|0,0011 $
0,0065
+85,71%
0,059
+5,36%
106,54
+0,14%
0,0030
0,00%
99,23
-
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0065 $
|+85,71%
|17.01.17
|Frankfurt
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Berlin
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
= Realtime
