Noble Mineral Exploration - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




18.01.17 16:31
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA80410K1012 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 18.01.2017 CA80412L1076 Saturn Oil &
Gas Inc. 19.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
CA65505T1093 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. 18.01.2017 CA65505T2083 Noble
Mineral Exploration Inc. 19.01.2017 Tausch 5:1
US78388J1060 SBA Communications Corp. 18.01.2017 US78410G1040 SBA
Communications Corp. [new] 19.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
BMG4953J1348 IR Resources Ltd. 18.01.2017 BMG4953J1595 IR Resources
Ltd. 19.01.2017 Tausch 5:1


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0065 $ 0,0035 $ -   $ 0,00% 18.01./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA65505T1093 A1JU04 0,022 $ 0,0011 $
0,0065 plus
+85,71%
0,059 plus
+5,36%
106,54 plus
+0,14%
0,0030 plus
0,00%
99,23 plus
-
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0065 $ +85,71%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 0,005 € 0,00%  17.01.17
Berlin 0,005 € 0,00%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
