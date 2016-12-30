Erweiterte Funktionen



30.12.16 16:10
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
GB00BDBBJQ12 Nex Group PLC 30.12.2016 GB00BZ02MH16 Nex Group
PLC 02.01.2017 Tausch 7:4
CA89366H1038 TFI International Inc. 30.12.2016 CA87241L1094 TFI
International Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
CA3169022041 Fieldex Exploration Inc. 30.12.2016 CA3169023031 Fieldex
Exploration Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 10:1
US5489104050 Lpath Inc. 30.12.2016 US03767D1081 Lpath
Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 11:2
TH0418F10Z12 Jasmine International PCL 30.12.2016 TH0418G10Z11 Jasmine
International PCL 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1


Aktuell
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,011 € 0,011 € -   € 0,00% 30.12./07:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA3169022041 A0HND3 0,032 $ 0,011 $
26,05 plus
+0,76%
0,011 plus
0,00%
0,18 plus
0,00%
5,28 plus
0,00%
2,93 minus
-2,66%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,011 € 0,00%  29.12.16
München 0,017 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Berlin 0,013 € 0,00%  08:38
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0114 $ -59,29%  15.12.16
  = Realtime
Monument Mining Limited
