Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenGB00BDBBJQ12 Nex Group PLC 30.12.2016 GB00BZ02MH16 Nex GroupPLC 02.01.2017 Tausch 7:4CA89366H1038 TFI International Inc. 30.12.2016 CA87241L1094 TFIInternational Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1CA3169022041 Fieldex Exploration Inc. 30.12.2016 CA3169023031 FieldexExploration Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 10:1US5489104050 Lpath Inc. 30.12.2016 US03767D1081 LpathInc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 11:2TH0418F10Z12 Jasmine International PCL 30.12.2016 TH0418G10Z11 JasmineInternational PCL 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1