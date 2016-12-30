Erweiterte Funktionen
Fieldex Exploration - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
30.12.16 16:10
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
GB00BDBBJQ12 Nex Group PLC 30.12.2016 GB00BZ02MH16 Nex Group
PLC 02.01.2017 Tausch 7:4
CA89366H1038 TFI International Inc. 30.12.2016 CA87241L1094 TFI
International Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
CA3169022041 Fieldex Exploration Inc. 30.12.2016 CA3169023031 Fieldex
Exploration Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 10:1
US5489104050 Lpath Inc. 30.12.2016 US03767D1081 Lpath
Inc. 02.01.2017 Tausch 11:2
TH0418F10Z12 Jasmine International PCL 30.12.2016 TH0418G10Z11 Jasmine
International PCL 02.01.2017 Tausch 1:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,011 €
|0,011 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.12./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA3169022041
|A0HND3
|0,032 $
|0,011 $
Werte im Artikel
26,05
+0,76%
0,011
0,00%
0,18
0,00%
5,28
0,00%
2,93
-2,66%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,011 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|München
|0,017 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Berlin
|0,013 €
|0,00%
|08:38
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0114 $
|-59,29%
|15.12.16
= Realtime
