Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen US15116C2017 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 24.09.2021 US15116C3007 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 27.09.2021 Tausch 4:1 KYG5086A1307 Jayden Resources Inc. 24.09.2021 CA47208P1053 Jayden Resources Inc. 27.09.2021 Tausch 1:1