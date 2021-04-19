Erweiterte Funktionen
ADVANCE ENERGY PLC O.N. - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE
19.04.21 16:36
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen AU000000TAO4 Tao Commodities Ltd. 19.04.2021 AU0000145831 Tao Commodities Ltd. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 IM00BZ7PNY71 Advance Energy PLC 19.04.2021 IM00BKSCP798 Advance Energy PLC 20.04.2021 Tausch 10:1 US90328S5001 Cantaloupe Inc. 19.04.2021 US1381031061 Cantaloupe Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 US00973E4098 Akers Biosciences Inc. 19.04.2021 US62856X1028 Akers Biosciences Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 2:1 KYG6470A1085 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 19.04.2021 KYG6470A1168 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:10
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0022 €
|0,0022 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.04./03:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00BZ7PNY71
|A2NB44
|0,0080 €
|0,00060 €
12,31
+0,49%
12,16
+0,33%
0,0022
0,00%
0,52
0,00%
156,85
0,00%
2,47
-9,52%
11,33
-12,78%
4,59
-15,47%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0022 €
|0,00%
|16.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
