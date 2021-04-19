Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen AU000000TAO4 Tao Commodities Ltd. 19.04.2021 AU0000145831 Tao Commodities Ltd. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 IM00BZ7PNY71 Advance Energy PLC 19.04.2021 IM00BKSCP798 Advance Energy PLC 20.04.2021 Tausch 10:1 US90328S5001 Cantaloupe Inc. 19.04.2021 US1381031061 Cantaloupe Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 US00973E4098 Akers Biosciences Inc. 19.04.2021 US62856X1028 Akers Biosciences Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 2:1 KYG6470A1085 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 19.04.2021 KYG6470A1168 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 20.04.2021 Tausch 1:10