DODS GROUP PLC - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE




16.04.21 17:49
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CA44905A1012 Hydro66 Holdings Corp. 16.04.2021 CA83013J1093 Hydro66 Holdings Corp. 19.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 GRS014003024 Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. 16.04.2021 GRS014003032 Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. 19.04.2021 Tausch 16,5:1 CA09570P1053 Blue Moon Metals Corp. 16.04.2021 CA09570Q1037 Blue Moon Metals Corp. 19.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 GB0031129579 Dods Group PLC 16.04.2021 GB00BNYKJJ86 Dods Group PLC 19.04.2021 Tausch 3500:125 CA8854721005 Thoughtful Brands Inc. 16.04.2021 CA8854722094 Thoughtful Brands Inc. 19.04.2021 Tausch 10:1

Bitte warten...