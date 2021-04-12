Erweiterte Funktionen
Hillcrest Resources - XFRA : ISIN CHANGE
12.04.21 17:20
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen BMG0252A1053 Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd. 12.04.2021 BMG2031G1069 Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd. 13.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA48349P1036 Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.04.2021 CA1806341071 Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.04.2021 Tausch 1:1 CA4315311023 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. 12.04.2021 CA4315021036 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. 13.04.2021 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,33643 $
|0,28 $
|0,0564 $
|+20,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4315311023
|A1JMU4
|0,38 $
|0,015 $
Werte im Artikel
0,34
+20,15%
-
0,00%
0,033
-2,37%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,31 €
|+34,78%
|19:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,33643 $
|+20,15%
|18:57
|Berlin
|0,22 €
|+19,57%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|0,128 €
|+7,56%
|29.03.21
|Frankfurt
|0,143 €
|0,00%
|08.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|ALSET - 700 statt 400 Meilen.
|18:46
|28
|Oell ... Wenn die Krise kommt
|31.05.20
|16
|Ölperle 2012
|30.03.12