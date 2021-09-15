Das Instrument AT000B043716 UNICREDIT BK AUSTRIA AG wird ex laufende Zinszahlung gehandelt am 15.09.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument AT000B043716 UNICREDIT BK AUSTRIA AG has its ex interest payment day on 15.09.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We ask for your understanding.