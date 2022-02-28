Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y RUB Call Zertifikat auf Sol. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2261501451
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5738865] (XS2261501451) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,32 RUB
|29,32 RUB
|- RUB
|0,00%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2261501451
|A3GM94
|76,63 RUB
|- RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,32 RUB
|0,00%
|25.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
