4Y RUB Call Zertifikat auf Sol. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2261424795
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [5723498] (XS2261424795) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,23 RUB
|29,46 RUB
|12,77 RUB
|+43,35%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2261424795
|A3GM92
|76,58 RUB
|29,46 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,23 RUB
|+43,35%
|11:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
