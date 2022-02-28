Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2261364363
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5947663] (XS2261364363) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,11 RUB
|3,60 RUB
|-0,49 RUB
|-13,61%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2261364363
|A3GNM8
|60,61 RUB
|3,08 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,11 RUB
|-13,61%
|11:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
