European Call Certificate due O. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2261352517
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5811026] (XS2261352517) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 RUB
|0,01 RUB
|- RUB
|0,00%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2261352517
|A3GNED
|61,95 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,01 RUB
|0,00%
|13:10
