European Call Certificate due O. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2242020241
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5417524] (XS2242020241) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,07 RUB
|4,65 RUB
|-0,58 RUB
|-12,47%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2242020241
|A3GMD7
|16,67 RUB
|4,04 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,07 RUB
|-12,47%
|11:09
