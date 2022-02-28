Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due S. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2223315792
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4805628] (XS2223315792) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,34 RUB
|5,02 RUB
|-0,68 RUB
|-13,55%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2223315792
|A3GK2C
|13,66 RUB
|4,31 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,34 RUB
|-13,55%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.