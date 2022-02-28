Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y RUB Call Zertifikat auf Sol. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2223290516
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4851898] (XS2223290516) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,31 RUB
|35,40 RUB
|16,91 RUB
|+47,77%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2223290516
|A3GK75
|84,09 RUB
|35,40 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,31 RUB
|+47,77%
|17:00
