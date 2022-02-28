Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due S. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2223234365
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4969867] (XS2223234365) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,32 RUB
|5,08 RUB
|-0,76 RUB
|-14,96%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2223234365
|A3GK72
|69,69 RUB
|4,29 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,32 RUB
|-14,96%
|17:00
