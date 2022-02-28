Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Zertifikat auf CS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2210306564
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4496597] (XS2210306564) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 RUB
|0,01 RUB
|- RUB
|0,00%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2210306564
|A3GKD5
|52,80 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,01 RUB
|0,00%
|17:00
