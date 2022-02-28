Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Zertifikat auf CS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2198124773
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4277781] (XS2198124773) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,50 RUB
|6,28 RUB
|-0,78 RUB
|-12,42%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2198124773
|A3GJVA
|81,57 RUB
|5,50 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,50 RUB
|-12,42%
|17:00
= Realtime
