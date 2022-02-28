Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2188642362
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4053094] (XS2188642362) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,48 RUB
|6,27 RUB
|-0,79 RUB
|-12,60%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2188642362
|A28Q4K
|19,92 RUB
|5,48 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,48 RUB
|-12,60%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.