European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2188609072
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4053142] (XS2188609072) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,48 RUB
|6,27 RUB
|-0,79 RUB
|-12,60%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2188609072
|A28REY
|12,45 RUB
|3,18 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,48 RUB
|-12,60%
|17:00
= Realtime
