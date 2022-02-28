Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Zertifikat auf CS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2166491253
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [3741120] (XS2166491253) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,37 RUB
|7,19 RUB
|-0,82 RUB
|-11,40%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2166491253
|A28PDW
|46,55 RUB
|6,36 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|6,37 RUB
|-11,40%
|17:01
