3Y RUB Call Certificat auf Sol. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2166478821
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [3811357] (XS2166478821) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,39 RUB
|92,06 RUB
|18,33 RUB
|+19,91%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2166478821
|A28PHN
|114,67 RUB
|57,39 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|110,39 RUB
|+19,91%
|17:00
