European Call Certificate due M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2166472386
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3906937] (XS2166472386) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,01 RUB
|6,81 RUB
|-0,80 RUB
|-11,75%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2166472386
|A28PJE
|59,98 RUB
|6,00 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,01 RUB
|-11,75%
|17:00
