European Call Zertifikat auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2166455613
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [3906952] (XS2166455613) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,78 RUB
|6,58 RUB
|-0,80 RUB
|-12,16%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2166455613
|A28PWN
|12,81 RUB
|5,78 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,78 RUB
|-12,16%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
