European Call Certificate dueFe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2166445226
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3983448] (XS2166445226) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 RUB
|0,20 RUB
|-0,19 RUB
|-95,00%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2166445226
|A28Q4J
|58,25 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|0,01 RUB
|-95,00%
|17:00
Aktuell
