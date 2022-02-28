Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due F. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2147055755
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3329513] (XS2147055755) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,58 RUB
|1,06 RUB
|-0,48 RUB
|-45,28%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2147055755
|A28L8Y
|6,98 RUB
|0,58 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,58 RUB
|-45,28%
|17:00
