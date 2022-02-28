Erweiterte Funktionen
2Y RUB WO Digital Certificate. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2147002393
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3617228] (XS2147002393) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,94 RUB
|18,02 RUB
|-0,08 RUB
|-0,44%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2147002393
|A28NTD
|18,93 RUB
|15,88 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,94 RUB
|-0,44%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.