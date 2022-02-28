Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2129932633
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3266709] (XS2129932633) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,95 RUB
|6,62 RUB
|-0,67 RUB
|-10,12%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2129932633
|A28H6N
|80,21 RUB
|5,92 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,95 RUB
|-10,12%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.